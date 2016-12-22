These are the 10 most expensive NYC neighborhoods of the year

The list of the most expensive NYC neighborhoods was just released, so get ready to go cry over your rent check. Ranked by median real estate sale prices, there are not a lot of surprises here—Tribeca tops the list yet again—but it does give an interesting peek at what the newest trendiest hood will be.

The Garment District and Greenwich Village cracked the top 10 for the first time, and Dumbo rose from No. 9 to No. 5 over the past year. Gowanus, Brooklyn, had 68 percent growth, making its debut on the list at No. 14. The only one with prices that were actually lower than they were last year was Little Italy, so let's all move there.

Here are the top 10 priciest NYC neighborhoods, and you can see the full list of 50 here.

No. 1: Tribeca

No. 2: Soho

No. 3: Little Italy

No. 4: Hudson Square

No. 5: Dumbo

No. 6: Flatiron District

No. 7: Greenwich Village

No. 8: Garment District

No. 9: Theater District

No. 10: Forest Hills Gardens