  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

These colorful cereal-covered ice cream cones are the perfect treat for today

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday February 24 2017, 12:53pm

Even if you’re the type of New Yorker who drinks iced coffee year-round, you should still get excited now that it’s finally warm enough for ice cream. And these cereal-covered cones from Soft Swerve are just the thing for 60-degree spring days.

 

A post shared by vivian🐘🍍 (@veedang_) on

The Lower East Side shop opened last November, but foodie Instagrammers have just begun blowing up your feed with these colorful cones now that it’s nice out. The store serves hipster-ish flavors including Matcha, Black Sesame (that’s the gray one) and Ube (that’s a purple yam, thus the purple one).

And the best part: cereal toppings! You can get a cone dunked in Reese’s Puffs, corn flakes, Lucky Charms marshmallows or Fruity Pebbles. You heard it here first: Kiddie breakfast foods are in the midst of a serious comeback in NYC.

 

A post shared by Alison Raisian (@allyray) on

 

A post shared by NYCmouth (@nycmouth) on

 

A post shared by Wang Jiaqian (@wjq200) on

 

A post shared by Connie Shi (@skconnie) on

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 234 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest