These colorful cereal-covered ice cream cones are the perfect treat for today

Even if you’re the type of New Yorker who drinks iced coffee year-round, you should still get excited now that it’s finally warm enough for ice cream. And these cereal-covered cones from Soft Swerve are just the thing for 60-degree spring days.

A post shared by vivian🐘🍍 (@veedang_) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:57am PST

The Lower East Side shop opened last November, but foodie Instagrammers have just begun blowing up your feed with these colorful cones now that it’s nice out. The store serves hipster-ish flavors including Matcha, Black Sesame (that’s the gray one) and Ube (that’s a purple yam, thus the purple one).

And the best part: cereal toppings! You can get a cone dunked in Reese’s Puffs, corn flakes, Lucky Charms marshmallows or Fruity Pebbles. You heard it here first: Kiddie breakfast foods are in the midst of a serious comeback in NYC.

A post shared by Alison Raisian (@allyray) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

A post shared by NYCmouth (@nycmouth) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

A post shared by Wang Jiaqian (@wjq200) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:52am PST