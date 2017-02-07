  • Blog
A Pop-Tarts cafe is coming to New York for one week only

By Christina Izzo Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 4:42pm

 

Well, our childhood dreams just keep coming true. We already have a restaurant dedicated to raw cookie dough—now New York is getting an eatery devoted entirely to Pop-Tarts, those frosted, besprinkled toaster patties that you used to inhale warm from the toaster oven or straight from the box. 

From Tuesday, February 21st through Sunday, February 26th, Pop-Tarts will take over the Kellogg's cereal cafe space in Times Square and dish out menu items including personal Pop-Tarts pizzas, chili Pop-Tarts fries and Pop-Tarts burritos, as well as a slew of milkshakes, snacks and sundaes. 

This isn't the first time the brand has gone brick-and-mortar in Times Square—Pop-Tarts World had a four-month run on West 42nd Street in 2010. 

