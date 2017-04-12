  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

These films will be screening for free on the Queens waterfront this summer

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Joshua Rothkopf Posted: Wednesday April 12 2017, 1:36pm

These films will be screening for free on the Queens waterfront this summer
Socrates Sculpture Park

Socrates Sculpture Park, in Long Island City along the waterfront, is a beautiful place to see a movie on a summer night. For its 19th season, the Queens parks program, in conjunction with Film Forum and Rooftop Films, will be presenting eight weekly films on Wednesday nights, all free of charge. Making this outdoor film series special is its international nature: The movies to be screened are mostly foreign, stressing the vitality of non-U.S. voices, as well as the global makeup of Queens itself. Below are the dates, titles and countries of origin. Check the sculpture park's website for more info.

July 5 Timbuktu (Mauritania/France)
July 12 Easy Money (Sweden)
July 19 To be announced
July 26 Chevalier (Greece)
August 2 To be announced
August 9 The Silence Before Bach (Spain)
August 16 Romance & Cigarettes (USA)
August 23 Bad Hair (Venezuela/Peru)

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Joshua Rothkopf 156 Posts

Joshua is the Film editor at Time Out New York. He cringes his way through gory horror movies but watches them all anyhow. Follow him on Twitter at @joshrothkopf.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest