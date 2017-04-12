These films will be screening for free on the Queens waterfront this summer

Socrates Sculpture Park, in Long Island City along the waterfront, is a beautiful place to see a movie on a summer night. For its 19th season, the Queens parks program, in conjunction with Film Forum and Rooftop Films, will be presenting eight weekly films on Wednesday nights, all free of charge. Making this outdoor film series special is its international nature: The movies to be screened are mostly foreign, stressing the vitality of non-U.S. voices, as well as the global makeup of Queens itself. Below are the dates, titles and countries of origin. Check the sculpture park's website for more info.

July 5 Timbuktu (Mauritania/France)

July 12 Easy Money (Sweden)

July 19 To be announced

July 26 Chevalier (Greece)

August 2 To be announced

August 9 The Silence Before Bach (Spain)

August 16 Romance & Cigarettes (USA)

August 23 Bad Hair (Venezuela/Peru)