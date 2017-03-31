These subway service changes are coming to ruin your weekend

Another weekend means another run of inconvenient subway shutdowns. The MTA has announced its latest batch of weekend service changes, which are sure to induce a wide array of emotions ranging from confusion to infuriation.

Here's a breakdown of all of the subway shutdowns, reroutes and service interruptions to look out for this weekend.

Service on 3 trains in Brooklyn will skip the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junis Street stations at all times.

From 11:45pm Friday night through 5am Monday morning, 3 train service will operate to and from New Lots Avenue, replacing 4 train service in Brooklyn. During the same time frame, E trains will be rerouted to the F track in both directions between 21st Street-Queensbridge and West 4th Street-Washington Square, and outbound E trains will skip the 75 Avenue and Briarwood stations.

From 11:30pm Friday night through 5am Monday morning, D train service will be suspended in both directions between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Coney Island. D trains will be rerouted via the C track between 59th Street and W 4th St-Washington Square, and on the F track to and from the 2nd Avenue station. N trains will replace the D in Brooklyn between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Stillwell Avenue.

Service on 4 trains will be suspended in both directions between New Lots Avenue and Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall from 11:45pm Friday and 5am Monday. During the same time frame, 4 trains will run locally between Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall and 125th Street.

From 6am to 11pm on Saturday and from 8am to 11pm on Sunday, 5 trains will be suspended between Bowling Green and Grand Central-42nd Street. 5 trains will run every 20 minutes between Eastchester-Dyre Avenue and Grand Central, and downtown 5 trains will run locally from 125th Street and Grand Central.

Service on M trains will be suspended between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue between 11:45pm Friday and 5am Monday.

Coney Island-bound F trains will skip Avenue I, Bay Pkwy, Avenue N, Avenue P, Avenue U and Avenue X stations at all times.

Manhattan-bound J trains will skip 121st Street and 104th Street at all times.

Service on N trains will be all over the place, with Astoria-bound trains skipping 86th Street, Avenue U, Kings Highway, 20th Avenue, 18th Avenue, New Utrecht Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway. Both N and R trains will also skip 53rd Street in both directions. From 11:30pm on Friday to 5am on Monday, N trains will be rerouted via the D track in both directions between Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and 36th Street. From 11:45pm on Friday to 6:30am on Sunday, and from 11:45pm on Sunday through 5am on Monday, Manhattan-bound N trains will run express from 36th Street to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

From 11:45pm on Friday through 5am on Monday, Manhattan-bound R trains will run express between 59th Street and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center. From 6:30am to midnight on both Saturday and Sunday, Forest Hills-bound R trains will run express from Queens Plaza to the end of the line.

If all that's not enough to give you a headache, we're not sure what will.