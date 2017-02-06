These Valentine’s Day markets and events need to be on your radar

A photo posted by Tea (@tealeigh) on Dec 14, 2016 at 9:40am PST



Aside from Christmas, there’s just something about Valentine’s Day that makes us want to give in to our worst vices. Y’know, like drunk texting an ex or buying a giant box of chocolate to devour in one sitting (and then refill the empty compartments with tears).

But during this emotional time, one weakness truly outshines the others: Shopping. We’re not sure if it’s because everything is adorably heart-shaped, sweetly-scented or candy-coated, but we can’t deny that we’re itching to binge. The word got out, too, because there are a ton of Valentine’s Day markets happening this week, which cater to all types of New Yorkers (and their dating status).

Whether you’re bitterly single and need a pick-me-up, shopping for your BFF in honor of Galentine’s Day or want to surprise your S.O. with a special gift, these are the Valentine’s Day markets and shopping events you need to hit.

Thu 9

WeWork Valentine's Day Market

Snag unique gifts and free treats at WeWork's pop-up market featuring loot from over 10 of it's members, including desserts by Xoxolatti and Jessie's Nutty Cups to lingerie by Peach and beautiful flower arrangements from Urban Stems. There will also be gratis beverages and bites for you to snack on while you shop.

Fri 10–Sun 12

Pop Up Nation Presents: Lovecraft

This Soho pop-up gives you the chance to fully indulge in sensual delights before Valentine’s Day hits, with complementary hot cider, massages and chocolate tastings to tantalize you from the moment you walk in the door. After you treat yourself to skin care, jewelry and even cupcakes, you can customize gifts like engraved jewelry and truffle boxes for your loved ones.

Fri 10

Love Mart

The creators of Shwick market are back with another wonderful seasonal bazaar dubbed "Love Mart." This shopping event/gallery show is all about spreading much-needed, warm-and-fuzzy feels, so open your heart and get ready to shop for goodies from 30 emerging designers and 20 artists, while enjoying performances, DJ tunes and food.

Fri 10–Sun 12

With Love, Elizabeth Street

Elizabeth Street shops are showing you the love by hosting a retail block party with discounts and freebies! A bevy of shops participate: Clare V offers free monogramming on purchases, Josie Natori hosts an origami class, and Cire Trudon gives away champagne and macarons. You can also head to outdoor brand United By Blue to snag accessories while they’re buy one, get one half off, and for a sweet happy hour with Raaka Chocolate (Sat 11, Sun 12 3–7pm), which includes free beer, cider and candy.

Sun 12

Love Hurts Valentine’s Day Pop-up

Do soppy declarations of love make you want to cringe (or vomit)? Practice some self-love instead by nabbing wonderful gifts for yourself at Dusty Rose. The vintage treasure trove holds a special pop-up with comped mimosas and great merch ranging from heart-shape cacti from Brooklyn Plant Studio to pins and totes designed by Tea Leigh.