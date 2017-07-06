The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri July 7

1. Head to new Middle Eastern restaurant Nur for delicious breads, eggplant carpaccio and glazed octopus tentacles.

2. There’s a midnight screening of The Shining at IFC Center tonight. If you miss it, the horror movie is playing there again tomorrow night.

3. See a free outdoor theater performance at Central Park. New York Classical Theatre performs The Rivals tonight and through the rest of the month.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.