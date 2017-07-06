  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri July 7

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday July 6 2017, 4:30pm

Photograph: Cayla Zahoran
Eggplant carpaccio at Nur

1. Head to new Middle Eastern restaurant Nur for delicious breads, eggplant carpaccio and glazed octopus tentacles.

2. There’s a midnight screening of The Shining at IFC Center tonight. If you miss it, the horror movie is playing there again tomorrow night.

3. See a free outdoor theater performance at Central Park. New York Classical Theatre performs The Rivals tonight and through the rest of the month.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

