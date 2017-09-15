  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri September 15

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday September 15 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/World's Direction

1. Take one of the best baking classes in New York. You can do everything from make doughnuts at The Brooklyn Kitchen to take a five-week cake decorating course at Sugar Room.

2. Go see the new “Expedition” exhibit at The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology. The ensembles on display are inspired by the Arctic, the desert, outer space and more.

3. Mind on Heaven, a show at the Axis Theater in the West Village, tells the tale of a Tennessee musician and painter. See the Off-Off Broadway production through September 24.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 562 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

