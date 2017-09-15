The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri September 15

1. Take one of the best baking classes in New York. You can do everything from make doughnuts at The Brooklyn Kitchen to take a five-week cake decorating course at Sugar Room.

2. Go see the new “Expedition” exhibit at The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology. The ensembles on display are inspired by the Arctic, the desert, outer space and more.

3. Mind on Heaven, a show at the Axis Theater in the West Village, tells the tale of a Tennessee musician and painter. See the Off-Off Broadway production through September 24.

