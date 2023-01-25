New York
Cake decorating
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best baking classes in NYC

Pies and cupcakes and bread, oh my! Practice making all kinds of doughy treats in the best baking classes in NYC.

Annalise Mantz
Written by
Annalise Mantz
Contributor
Camila Karalyte
Cakes always end up flat? Cookies burnt? Pastry lacks puff? Learn to turn sugar, spice, and everything nice into exquisite desserts in the best baking classes in NYC. Go hand to whisk with talented instructors who will help teach you the essential skills needed to replicate some of the best cookies and pies in NYC, as well as make delicious French classics from scratch.

Pair your newly acquired skills with the techniques you’ll pick up in the best cooking classes in NYC and you’ve got all the makings of a gourmet meal. Perfect for solo learning, or a cute date night, or even something to do with friends, these baking classes will ensure you some tasty samples and skills, so you can become the resident baker in your household. 

Full guide to classes in NYC

Best baking classes in NYC

The Bake the Book series at Momofuku Milk Bar
Photograph: Jessica Lin

1. The Bake the Book series at Momofuku Milk Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  Williamsburg

Try your hand at making some of chef Christina Tosi’s cult favorite confections in a baking class at Milk Bar’s Williamsburg kitchen. With the guidance of an expert baker, you’ll learn to whip up a confetti cake worthy of the most over-the-top birthday party, the bakery’s oh-so-buttery crack pie or a chocolate cake amped up with charred marshmallows and malted milk powder. Best of all, you get to take your sugary creations home; if they'll even last the journey home. YUM. 

Bread Baking Basics at Le Pain Quotidien

2. Bread Baking Basics at Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien’s love for bread is right there in its name. Find out how to make the cafe’s signature French bread in this three-hour workshop that covers the ten steps of breadmaking. You’ll learn how to select quality ingredients, knead the dough, shape various loaves and bake them all to crispy perfection. Is there anything better than bread? We think not. 

The Science of Pie: The Perfect Pie Crust at the National Gourmet Institute
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. The Science of Pie: The Perfect Pie Crust at the National Gourmet Institute

Just because the National Gourmet Institute emphasizes health and nutrition in its culinary classes doesn’t mean that dessert is off the menu. This baking lesson hones in on the most crucial component of any pie: the crust. Learn the tips and tricks to help you achieve tender, flaky pastry every time. Of course, you’ll get to take your practice pie home, if you haven't eaten it all before you leave the class. Use your new pie skills to be the designated baker at Thanksgiving. Your guests will love you. 

Cupcakes 101 at Butter Lane
Photograph: Courtesy Butter Lane

4. Cupcakes 101 at Butter Lane

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  East Village

The dense crumb and smooth frosting on Butter Lane’s cupcakes have kept customers coming back to the East Village storefront for years. Fans will want to sign up for a two-hour group class in the bakery’s industrial kitchen to learn to make three cakes and icings for themselves. You’ll take home a half-dozen moist, buttery cupcakes, plus Butter Lane’s signature recipe so you can recreate them whenever a craving strikes.

Read more
Hands-On French Macarons at Mille-Feuille Bakery
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Francois Schnell

5. Hands-On French Macarons at Mille-Feuille Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  Greenwich Village

Though these dainty French treats look simple enough, they can be devilishly tricky to get right. A slip of the hand while piping and the cookie shells will turn out uneven. Too long in the oven and they’ll crack. Learn how to master this tricky batter at one of Mille-Feuille Bakery’s classes. If you pay close attention, you’ll wind up with a batch of 25 perfectly round macarons to take home.

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Francois Schnell

Read more
Hand-Rolled Bagels and Soft Pretzels at Home Cooking New York
Courtesy: coursehorse

6. Hand-Rolled Bagels and Soft Pretzels at Home Cooking New York

Of course there are bagel baking classes, it's New York! Home Cooking New York offers classes on bagels and soft pretzels, the epitome of NYC. You'll learn all about how to make the dough, how to knead properly and how to shape the gorgeous doughy goodness. The class will also provide lots of fillings like cream cheese, salmon and mustard, to ensure your tasty treats are enjoyed to the max. All levels of expertise are welcomed, so don't worry if you're a complete novice. 

French Croissant at French’Encas
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Marco Verch

7. French Croissant at French'Encas

You don’t need to book a flight to Paris to taste golden, buttery, flaky croissants: Just sign up for one of the culinary classes taught by an expert pastry chef at French’Encas. Your instructor will teach you everything you need to know about making a laminated dough, rolling it out into the proper shape and baking it to perfection. Prepare to be amazed by your pastry prowess.

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Marco Verch

Great Holiday Cookies at the Institute of Culinary Education
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Great Holiday Cookies at the Institute of Culinary Education

  • Things to do
  • Schools and universities
  Battery Park City

It’s impossible to make a list of the city’s best baking classes without including some holiday-themed courses. After all, what would Christmas be without a plate of cookies for Santa Claus? Spice up this year’s celebration with the recipes you’ll test in this class taught by one of the Institute of Culinary Education’s master bakers. The menu includes almond tuiles, oatmeal chip chews, hazelnut gingerbread stars and chocolate-almond hearts.

Read more
Doughnuts at The Brooklyn Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/World’s Direction

9. Doughnuts at The Brooklyn Kitchen

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  Williamsburg

Cake or yeasted? That’s the big debate in the doughnut world. Luckily, you’ll make both crumbly, dense cake doughnuts and light, fluffy yeasted doughnuts in this hands-on workshop at the Brooklyn Kitchen. Once you’ve sampled the handmade variety, you can decide once and for all which kind you prefer. The Brooklyn Kitchen doubles as a cooking supply store, so it’s also an ideal place to pick up any pans or utensils you might be missing.

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/World’s Direction

Read more
