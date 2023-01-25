Pies and cupcakes and bread, oh my! Practice making all kinds of doughy treats in the best baking classes in NYC.

Cakes always end up flat? Cookies burnt? Pastry lacks puff? Learn to turn sugar, spice, and everything nice into exquisite desserts in the best baking classes in NYC. Go hand to whisk with talented instructors who will help teach you the essential skills needed to replicate some of the best cookies and pies in NYC, as well as make delicious French classics from scratch.

Pair your newly acquired skills with the techniques you’ll pick up in the best cooking classes in NYC and you’ve got all the makings of a gourmet meal. Perfect for solo learning, or a cute date night, or even something to do with friends, these baking classes will ensure you some tasty samples and skills, so you can become the resident baker in your household.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to classes in NYC