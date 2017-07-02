The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon July 3

1. French Restaurant Week starts today in NYC. More than 40 restaurants are participating and offering seriously discounted meals from now until July 16.

2. Just for today and tomorrow, you can get watermelon ice cream from famed chef Dominique Ansel. Head to his pop-up ice cream window in the West Village to find it.

3. New phone booths in Times Square let you hear stories from New York’s immigrants. The outdoor art installation shares stories from more than 25 countries.

