The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon October 23

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday October 23 2017, 12:02am

1. Zara’s cheap sister brand just opened a pop-up store in New York. You can find it in Soho through the end of the year.

2. Tonight, head to Hill and Bay Trivia and answer questions on your favorite TV shows and movies. The winning team gets $50 toward your bar tab.

3. You only have one more week to check out the surreal art on the Met rooftop. The last day of the installation, titled The Theater of Disappearance, is October 29.

