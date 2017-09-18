  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon September 18

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday September 18 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon September 18
Photograph: Courtesy Landmark

1. A new luxury movie theater is now open in Hell’s Kitchen. The eight-screen theater spans an entire city block and has a full bar inside.

2. There's a massive pet adoption festival in Union Square today. The free event will have hundreds of dogs, cats and other animals that you can take home. 

3. Today’s taping of Star Talk Live podcast will feature astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and comedian Eugene Mirman. The show starts at 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 564 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest