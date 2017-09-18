The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon September 18

1. A new luxury movie theater is now open in Hell’s Kitchen. The eight-screen theater spans an entire city block and has a full bar inside.

2. There's a massive pet adoption festival in Union Square today. The free event will have hundreds of dogs, cats and other animals that you can take home.

3. Today’s taping of Star Talk Live podcast will feature astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and comedian Eugene Mirman. The show starts at 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.