The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon September 25

1. Now is the perfect time to take a fall getaway from New York. The best places to go include the Catskills, Cooperstown and Hudson Valley.

2. The Camaraderie September Cocktail Party is tonight at 6:30pm. The women's group is serving free rosé alongside live music.

3. Tour Gossip Girl’s most iconic New York locations. The show just celebrated its tenth anniversary.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.