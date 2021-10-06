New York
Hudson, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best fall getaways from NYC

Our list of fall getaways has everything from Instagrammable fall foliage and wine tours to cozy lodging and glamping

Written by
Shaye Weaver
&
Will Gleason
After a hot summer in the city, New Yorkers are craving gorgeous fall foliage, cool air and greater heights—the best fall getaway possible. Luckily, NYC is within a few short hours of these picturesque locales.

Pack your bags and get acquainted with nature while wandering along amazing hiking trails before seeking shelter inside of a cozy cabin. Looking for something more boozy? Taste different spirits at nearby wineries or visit a cidery that also offers apple picking. The season would not be complete without spending a weekend in one of the many rural hamlets that are a quick drive, train or bus ride away. Read on for all the best things to do upstate and where to stay during our favorite time of year.

Best fall getaways from NYC

Woodstock, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Woodstock, NY

Though the name conjures a crowd splashed in tie-dye and the faint scent of marijuana, Woodstock isn’t actually where the 1969 festival was held. (That was in Bethel, about two hours away.) Even so, the town is a mix of retired hippies—a street there is named after the late great Band member Levon Helm—artists and city dwellers who feel the need to flee the metropolis on weekends. 

What to do: A hiking trail on Overlook Mountain leads to the Instagram-worthy remnants of an unfinished luxury hotel and views of Echo Lake. The General Store of Catskill (356 Main St, Catskill; 518-653-9188, thegeneralstoreofcatskill.com) is another draw, located on the town’s historic Main Street and offering an array of locally-made bath, body and wellness products. Besides all the camping? If you’ve grown tired of that smoky campfire smell and yearn for a real table and chairs, pop into Oriole 9 (17 Tinker St; 845-OR9-5763, oriole9.com) in town. This local favorite is a café-cum-art-gallery that serves fantastic all-day breakfast and lunch. (Go for the curried coconut tofu hash.)

Where to stay: Stay at Woodstock Way, a comfortable and contemporary retreat near the center of town right next to the Tannery Brook Waterfall. Or, trade in four walls and a ceiling for something a little more portable. Tentrr.com is a campsite service available in Woodstock and elsewhere upstate. The idea is simple: Book a tent and arrive to a set-up campsite stocked with food and drink. It’s basically Airbnb for campers, touting fully-equipped campsites on private properties all across the Catskills. And don’t worry: Tentrr provides queen-size cots, because you’re too pretty to actually sleep on the ground.

Beacon, NY
Photograph: Bill Sforza

2. Beacon, NY

This quaint city in Dutchess County boasts exceptionally good eating, drinking and art scenes for its size.

What to do: Walk five minutes from the train station to Dia:Beacon, a modern art museum housed in a former Nabisco box factory. It houses the Dia Foundation’s permanent collection of works from the ‘60s on, including minimalist sculptures by Anne Truitt and Dan Flavin’s work with fluorescent lights. If you’d rather spend the day sampling some booze, Dennings Point Distillery on Main Street also offers tours and tastings of their bourbon, whiskey, gin and vodka every Friday and Saturday. Before you board the train back to the city, spend a few quiet minutes watching the sunset over the Hudson at Long Dock Park. On your way out, head to Storm King Art Center, a bucket-list site that has striking contemporary sculptures amid 500 acres of resplendent green, yellow and brown foliage. 

Where to stay: The Roundhouse, a 23-room hotel right on Fishkill Creek, is an old industrial mill building that has been preserved and reworked to include original windows, wood beams, original bricks, and other reclaimed materials found on the site. It boasts a modern American cuisine with views overlooking the creek and waterfall and airy bedrooms, including two penthouse suites with a round bathtub overlooking the water.

 

Ithaca, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Ithaca, NY

Ithaca, on the southern tip of Cayuga Lake, is a college town through and through, but it's also got that rustic, upstate vibe and gorgeous fall foliage you're looking for with quaint Victorian homes to gaze at. It's a great getaway for those who want to go leaf-peeping and pumpkin picking but also want to check out the local town nightlife and its plethora of restaurants. The best part? It's near to some of New York's most incredible gorges and waterfalls. They don't say "Ithaca is gorges" for nothin'!

What to do: Grab breakfast at any one of its popular joints, from Ithaca Bakery to DeWitt Cafe, and head out for a day in the leaves at Robert S. Treman State Park nearby, which is home to Lucifer Falls and a Lord of the Rings-eque gorge you can hike into. And don't skip Taughannock Falls, which is 215 feet tall, and empties into its own gorge. When you're done communing with nature, make sure to go antique hunting at Found In Ithaca and Mimi's Attic, and hit up the Ithaca Farmers Market for homemade pies and apple cider doughnuts, hard cider from local cideries, fresh flowers and much more. And definitely have dinner at Mercato.

Where to stay: The William Henry Miller Inn is located right in the heart of downtown Ithaca and within walking distance of as many as 50 restaurants. It's also an incredibly beautiful, historic building from 1878.

Lake Placid, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Lake Placid, NY

The beloved lake is just the beginning: This prime Adirondacks spot features shopping, hiking, swimming and one killer mountain. 

What to do: Beyond mountain biking and hiking, you can head to the lake for a vast array of watersports. The town of Lake Placid has a rich collection of art and shopping. 

Where to stay: The seven-acre, 131-unit Mirror Lake Inn (mirrorlakeinn.com) can't be beat. Every room looks over the lake, and the the cozy fireside accomodations (along with two restaurants and a spa) will keep you in your robe late into the day. 

North Fork, LI
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. North Fork, LI

South Fork is so last season. Instead, skip it for Long Island’s North Fork this fall, where the bucolic coast is just warming up. Without traffic you can make it to this venerable stretch of farms and vineyards in a hour and a half. Bring your taste for Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio.

What to do: Winery tour options abound here, so take your pick! Sample Merlot at One Woman Wines and Vineyards (5195 Old North Rd, Southold; 631-765-1200, onewomanwines.com), try Coffee Pot Cellars’ sauvignon blanc (31855 Main Rd, Cutchogue; 631-765-8929, coffeepotcellars.com), or sip on something bubbly at Sparkling Pointe (39750 Middle Rd, Southold; 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com). No judgment if you decide to hit up all three.

Where to stay: North Fork is perfect for a day trip, but if you want to extend your stay, tap Arbor View House B&B (8900 Main Rd, East Marion; 631-477-8440, arborviewhouse.com), known for it’s plush garden and gourmet breakfast, as your relaxing home away from home.

Book Now

New Paltz, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Jim Smith

6. New Paltz, NY

If you’ve ever walked the six-mile perimeter of Central Park and felt wistful leaving the North Woods—which were designed to resemble a forest in the Adirondacks—then it might be worth heading to New Paltz, NY to tackle some serious hiking. A nature-filled weekend starts by booking a roundtrip ticket to Mohonk Mountain House via the Catskill Carriage, which is redefining the charter bus experience. During your trip, you are provided with every amenity you could possibly need. Wifi, outlets, snacks, candy and even homemade cookies? MTA, take notes. 

What to do: The best reason by far to visit Mohonk is to get outside and explore its extensive hiking trails, which are set in 2,200 acres of forests. One of the most popular hikes is a relatively easy trek up to Sky Top Tower, a stone structure that was built about 85 years ago in honor of one of the resort’s founders, and which offers fantastic views of the surrounding area. All of the hiking trails are well marked and maps are provided, offering hikers everything from a beginner path to some serious rock scrambles located along a network of paths situated on lakeside cliffs.

Where to stay: Situated at the top of the Shawangunk Ridge, Mohonk Mountain House (1000 Mountain Rest Rd; 845-765-3286, mohonk.comoverlooks the half-mile-long Lake Mohonk and is a National Historic Landmark that has been owned by the same family for almost 140 years. While staying at this 265-room Victorian castle with a full-service spa isn’t exactly roughing it, photos of long-gone relatives, fireplaces and the lack of TVs in each room add some rustic charm.

Hudson, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Shannon Greer

7. Hudson, NY

This picture-perfect Hudson Valley town has all the charm of a rustic hamlet with the vibrant street life of a bustling downtown. You’re just a few miles from the Catskills, Berkshires and other popular vacation destinations, but you can have a full trip without leaving the quaint riverfront city at all.

What to do: Visit the one-of-a-kind Olana State Historic Site just outside the city and grab a meal at the LGBTQ-friendly Lil’ Deb’s Oasis.

Where to stay: There are a number of new hotels downtown Hudson that are worth looking into. Try The Wick, a boutique hotel with 55 guest rooms, or if you’re looking for a bit more of a nature experience, try the brand-new modern oasis Piaule Catskill. The Hudson Milliner Guesthouse is also a unique option with personality-filled guest rooms.

Warwick, NY
Photograph: Richard Feliciano

8. Warwick, NY

A day at the orchard sounds nice, right? And just an hour and a half away from NYC? Even better.

What to do: Warwick’s main attraction is Masker Fruit Farms (45 Ball Rd; 845-986-1058, maskers.com)—a 200-acre orchard open for apple picking seven days a week. Admission is free and and apples are roughly $30 per half bushel (about 20). Swing by the country store on your way out to pick up apple butter and a jug of cider.

Where to stay: Warwick Valley Bed & Breakfast (24 Maple Ave; 845-987-7255, wvbedandbreakfast.com) kicks casually accommodations up a notch with on-call massage therapists and a vegetarian or vegan breakfast made at your request.

Saratoga Springs, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Cooper

9. Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs has been a posh retreat from the big city for more than 200 years due to its natural mineral springs that spawned its name. The naturally carbonated wonders are some of the only ones in the country and attract throngs for their healing benefits, namely antacid properties to help upset stomachs and heartburn. But there’s plenty else to see and do in this upstate New York retreat in the fall, from apple picking and corn mazes to foliage hikes and autumnal farmers’ markets.

What to do: Zen out at Yaddo (312 Union Ave; 518-584-0746, yaddo.org), an artists’ hub that opened in 1900 and sits on a bucolic 400-acre estate. Its mission is to give artists the space to work without interruption. Today it’s a center for choreography, film, literature, music, painting, performance art, photography, sculpture and video installments, and aside from all the arty happenings, it’s worth a visit just for the pleasant walk around the gardens. You can experience more culture at The National Museum of Dance (99 S Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY; 518-584-2225, dancemuseum.org), at which you can view an ever-growing collection of photographs, videos, costumes, biographies and more artifacts that pay homage to the art of dance, of course. 

Where to stay: Right on bustling Broadway, Saratoga Arms (497 Broadway; 518-584-1775, saratogaarms.com) is a stone’s throw from boutique shops and restaurants. Breakfast is included daily at this country-style inn, where you can find wraparound porches, fireplaces and balconies. 

Book Now

Stone Ridge, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. Stone Ridge, NY

This centrally located, historic upstate New York town is the jumping off point for the rest of the Catskills—a great home base for exploring Phoenicia, Kingston or Rosendale.

What to do: Build up a sweat at Minnewaska State Park (5281 Rte 44-55; 845-255-0752, parks.ny.gov), a nearly 23,000-acre nature preserve. The Millbrook Mountain trail is a five-plus–mile loop within the park that climbs the mountain along the cliffs of Shawangunk Conglomerate. The steep path gives way to several gaps in the trees, where rocky bluffs overlook hundreds of miles of untouched park, which will undoubtedly painted in glorious colors. (In other words: be prepared, Instagrammers.)

Where to stay: The recently reopened Hasbrouck House (3805 Rte 209; 845-687-0736, hasbrouckhouseny.com) is in an 18th-century Dutch Colonial mansion, with 17 rooms and nearby carriage and stable houses. Spread across three separate stone buildings, each with a collection of both vintage and modern pieces, the property is surrounded by country gardens and pays homage to the locally sourced food and drink of the Catskills. The restaurant Butterfield takes on a country-tavern vibe but with elevated cuisine like its Three Little Pigs Sandwich with smoked paprika, pulled pork, house-cured ham and slaw on a potato bun.

Book Now

Athens, NY
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Krissa Corbett Cavouras

11. Athens, NY

While all of your Brooklyn friends are brunching across the river in Hudson, you’ve hopped the ferry and are doing exactly the same thing across the river in Athens—minus all the sceney crowds. Go to Rive Gauche Bistro (7 2nd St; 518-945-1009, rivegauchebistro.com), a French spot built in a renovated historic building helmed by former New York City chef Joe Landa (La Boheme).

What to do: Take a walk to Black Horse Farms (10094 Rte 9W; 518-943-9324, blackhorsefarms.com), a local CSA with its own gourmet market. The Farms, open through Christmas, is a quintessential country market with flowers brimming out of ornate pots, baked goods—try a cider doughnut for a full-on fall experience—fresh produce, gifts, and spreads and jams in adorable jars. Here you can stuff yourself silly with fall treats like fudge and fruit pies. Cap off the day with a local pint at Crossroads Brewing Company (21 2nd St; 518-945-2337, crossroadsbrewingco.com), just four miles down the road.

Where to stay: Make your reservations now at the Stewart House (2 N Water St; 518-444-8317, stewarthouse.com) because with just 9 rooms, it fills up fast. Sitting on the Hudson riverfront—and having recently undergone a complete renovation—the hotel has a crowd that swings hipster, with guests drawn to its exposed brick and original floors. Suites give off a country-time feel, inciting visions of lemonade on front porches, but sport modern, refined amenities like marble showers and flatscreen TVs.

Sullivan County, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Barclay

12. Sullivan County, NY

Nestled in the western region of the Catskills, Sullivan County has an overload of seasonal merriment: color-popping vistas, haunted houses, harvest festivals—basically, all the things you want during autumn. A particular favorite among visitors is Cunningham Family Farms (233 Hurd and Parks Rds, Swan Lake, NY; 845-583-4083, cunninghamfamilyfarms.com), which boasts hayrides, a pumpkin patch and an obstacle course, plus events from Oktoberfest to honey taste-offs.

What to do: If you’re into ghost hunting—and who isn’t—check out one of the paranormal tours at the historic Burn Brae Mansion (573 High Rd, Glen Spey, NY; 845-856-3335, burnbraemansion.com) more than a century old. On the third Saturday of every month the spot opens its doors to aspiring paranormal investigators, who, armed with ghost-hunting equipment, chase spirits throughout the notoriously phantasm-filled mansion—while being filmed and edited for a short you can take home afterward—and cap off the night with dinner.

Where to stay: The rooms at the quaint Arnold House (839 Shandelee Rd, Livingston Manor, NY; 845-439-5070, thearnoldhouse.com) are modern with a vintage charm, touting antique furniture and down-duvet bedding. The premises also boasts a kindly tavern, which has been open for 50 years and prides itself on dishes utilizing the town’s local ingredients, specifically the river trout. Want to complete the country-living experience? Hit up a cookout and bonfire at the estate’s BBQ Barn.

Silvermine, CT
Photograph: Courtesy GrayBarns

13. Silvermine, CT

Located in southwest Connecticut, Silvermine isn't a far trek from NYC, but it offers enough of an escape to be a perfect getaway. The historic town, dating back to the late 1600s, has largely centered around Silvermine Tavern, a historic mill that still hosts jazz weekends and wine dinners. The Silvermine River runs through the heart of the village.

What to do: The Silvermine Arts Center has been showcasing fine art and programming for almost 100 years. Check its website to see what exhibits are going on during your visit and make a trip to Grace Farms, an 80-acre public nature preserve with a giant, prize-winning, river-inspired building designed by a Japanese firm. If you want more architecture, visit the modern and aptly named Philip Johnson Glass House.

Where to stay: GrayBarns, a historic, boutique property has an inn, tavern, and mercantile shop overlooking Guthrie pond.

Lenox, MA
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/David Dashiell

14. Lenox, MA

Once known as the “inland Newport,” this charming town in The Berkshires was a popular destination for wealthy vacationers during the Gilded Age. The walkable New England hamlet still attracts plenty of discerning travelers today with loads of cultural options and a prime location for leaf peeping around the region.

What to do: Take a trip back in time at the gorgeously restored The Mount (2 Plunkett St, Lenox; 413-551-5111, edithwharton.org), the turn-of-the-century home of famous American novelist Edith Wharton. Shakespeare & Co (70 Kemble St, Lenox; 413-637-1199, shakespeare.org) is a premier regional theater that continues its popular summer season through the autumn months.

Where to stay: You may want to spend more time looking at the chic décor at 33 Main (33 Main St, Lenox; 413-400-3333, thirtythreemain.com) than the vibrant leaves outside. The brand-new bed-and-breakfast was entirely designed by Annie Selke and a majority of the furnishings are available for purchase across the street.

 

Berkshires, MA
Photograph: Courtesy Ramblewild

15. Berkshires, MA

Known for its literary and musical culture (Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House was the setting for Little Women; Edith Wharton had a home there), the Berkshires are where the Boston city slickers go for a taste of the good and quiet life. 

What to do: If peace and tranquillity start to get a little tiresome, head over to Ramblewild (110 Brodie Mountain Rd, Lanesborough, MA; 844-472-6253; ramblewild.com), an adventure park and ropes course with a backdrop of more than 1,400 acres of forest. The park is divided by a ravine, and the two halves are connected by a 200-foot suspension bridge hanging over the water. Make your way to the 15-foot-high central platform, which is the nucleus for eight aerial obstacle courses. Each challenges your fear of heights with high wires, zip lines, balancing logs, rope ladders, suspended bridges and more. 

Where to stay: Want to stay in a magical cottage that looks like it came straight out of a fairytale like The Lord of the Rings? Of course you do. Book your stay at the Grand Silo Tower Suite located in Tyringham, MA in the Berkshires. Aside from the dreamy decor, gorgeous views and an outdoor fire pit, there’s also a ping-pong table. Game on!

