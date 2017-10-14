The three things you need to know today in New York: Sat October 14

1. Hundreds of people will walk across the Brooklyn bridge in pajamas today. The nonprofit fundraiser starts at 12:30pm at City Hall in Manhattan.

2. Attend a sleepover on an aircraft carrier with the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum Overnight Experience. Explore the museum and space shuttle before sleeping on the hangar deck.

3. Hit up Punk Rock Karaoke at Silent Barn tonight to belt out your favorite throwback hits. Also, the event is a fundraiser for Third Wave Fund.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.