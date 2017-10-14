  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in New York: Sat October 14

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Saturday October 14 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in New York: Sat October 14
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Andrea Schaffer

1. Hundreds of people will walk across the Brooklyn bridge in pajamas today. The nonprofit fundraiser starts at 12:30pm at City Hall in Manhattan.

2. Attend a sleepover on an aircraft carrier with the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum Overnight Experience. Explore the museum and space shuttle before sleeping on the hangar deck.

3. Hit up Punk Rock Karaoke at Silent Barn tonight to belt out your favorite throwback hits. Also, the event is a fundraiser for Third Wave Fund.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 609 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest