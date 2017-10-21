The three things you need to know today in New York: Sat October 21

1. It’s the day of the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade! The puppies will wear their best costumes to the park at noon.

2. The New York City Cupcake Run is exactly what it sounds like: A 5K with stops along the way to sample cupcakes. It starts at Astoria Park at noon today.

3. Catch the New York Knicks versus the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden tonight. It’s the Knicks’ first regular season home game.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.