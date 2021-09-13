Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade
The Village Halloween Parade is fun and all, but does it have a plethora of puppies in adorable outfits? For that, you’ll have to head to the East Village for this annual dog parade. The getups are remarkably elaborate and conceptual—no surprise given the thousands of dollars worth in prizes up for grabs for Best in Show. FYI: This year's location is not at Tompkins Square Park. The parade has moved to East River Park Amphitheater along the FDR at Grand Street and East River Park.
Details
|Event website:
|http://www.tompkinssquaredogrun.com/halloween/
|Venue name:
|East River Park Amphitheater
|Address:
|
FDR Dr between Grand and Jackson Sts
New York
10002
|Transport:
|Subway: F to Delancey St; J, Z, M to Delancey–Essex Sts
|Price:
|Free