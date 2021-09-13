Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade

Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade

Things to do East River Park Amphitheater , Two Bridges Saturday October 23 2021
Time Out says

The Village Halloween Parade is fun and all, but does it have a plethora of puppies in adorable outfits? For that, you’ll have to head to the East Village for this annual dog parade. The getups are remarkably elaborate and conceptual—no surprise given the thousands of dollars worth in prizes up for grabs for Best in Show. FYI: This year's location is not at Tompkins Square Park. The parade has moved to East River Park Amphitheater along the FDR at Grand Street and East River Park. 

Posted:

Details
Event website: http://www.tompkinssquaredogrun.com/halloween/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: East River Park Amphitheater
Address: FDR Dr between Grand and Jackson Sts
New York
10002
Transport: Subway: F to Delancey St; J, Z, M to Delancey–Essex Sts
Price: Free

Dates And Times
