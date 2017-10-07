  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Sat October 7

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Saturday October 7 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/ Philip N Young

1. The ice-skating rink at Rockefeller Center officially opens today! Go skating in October and get ready for the holiday season.

2. Watch Clive Owen in M. Butterfly at the Cort Theatre. The show directed by Julie Taymor opens tonight.

3. Celebrate Diwali at Times Square today. There will be digital fireworks on the giant billboards and Bollywood performances.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

