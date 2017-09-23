The three things you need to know today in New York: Sat September 23

1. You can get into some of New York’s best museums for free today. Thanks to Museum Day Live, you can explore locations like the Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum.

2. Party in a rooftop garden filled with wildflowers in Brooklyn today. The free festival runs from noon to 4pm at Kingsland.

3. Global Citizen Festival kicks off today with performances from Green Day, The Killers and Stevie Wonder in Central Park.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.