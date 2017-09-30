  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Sat September 30

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Saturday September 30 2017, 12:01am

Photograph:  Julie Larsen Maher/WCS

1. There’s a massive Halloween celebration at the Bronx Zoo today. Boo at the Zoo starts at 10am and has hayrides, food-truck eats and a beer garden.

2. The Queens International Night Market is a late-night festival with tasty grub, booze and live performances. It starts at 6pm and runs late into the evening.

3. The Oddities Flea Market at Brooklyn Bazaar kicks off at 11am. The marketplace is full of curious witchy goods.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

