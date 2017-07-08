The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun July 9

1. Go watch a screening of The Thing at Metrograph art house. The John Carpenter film is part of the theater’s current series of essential movies you need to watch.

2. The best NYC restaurant that just opened last month is Cote. Head to the Flatiron District to find the Korean-style steakhouse.

3. Hear live music and raise money for a good cause at An Acoustic Evening at City Winery tonight. Performers include Rachael Sage, Kat DeLuna and other special guests.

