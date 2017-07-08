  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun July 9

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Saturday July 8 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Mr.10G

1. Go watch a screening of The Thing at Metrograph art house. The John Carpenter film is part of the theater’s current series of essential movies you need to watch.

2. The best NYC restaurant that just opened last month is Cote. Head to the Flatiron District to find the Korean-style steakhouse.

3. Hear live music and raise money for a good cause at An Acoustic Evening at City Winery tonight. Performers include Rachael Sage, Kat DeLuna and other special guests.

By Rebecca Fontana 334 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

