The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun October 22

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Sunday October 22 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Beth Levendis

1. It’s the Giant Pumpkin Weekend at the New York Botanical Garden. Visit the garden to see gigantic gourds as you sip spiked apple cider.

2. Get ready for Halloween with Boo at the Zoo. Every weekend in October, the Bronx Zoo has hayrides, live music, food trucks and booze. 

3. The Tour De Bronx is New York City’s biggest free cycling event. The circuit takes over the Bronx with stops at Pelham Bay Park and Woodlawn Cemetery. 

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

