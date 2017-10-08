  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun October 8

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Sunday October 8 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun October 8
Photograph: Marielle Solan

1. Start celebrating Halloween with Boo at the Zoo at the Bronx Zoo. The all-day festivities kick off at 10am and include a hayride, a parade and live music.

2. Listen to Queer Horror Stories at Tilt in New York tonight. The free storytelling event features more than seven authors sharing their spooky tales.

3. Attend the Bottomless Pants Off Dance Off at House of Yes today. The underwear dance party kicks off at 2pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 596 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest