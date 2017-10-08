The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun October 8

1. Start celebrating Halloween with Boo at the Zoo at the Bronx Zoo. The all-day festivities kick off at 10am and include a hayride, a parade and live music.

2. Listen to Queer Horror Stories at Tilt in New York tonight. The free storytelling event features more than seven authors sharing their spooky tales.

3. Attend the Bottomless Pants Off Dance Off at House of Yes today. The underwear dance party kicks off at 2pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.