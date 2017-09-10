The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun September 10

1. It’s your last day to see the mesmerizing whirlpool at Brooklyn Bridge Park. The public outdoor art project is called Descension.

2. Starting bright and early at 7:30am, Wanderlust is a yoga festival taking over Prospect Park. There’s also a run, meditation sessions and a dance party.

3. Tonight there’s a screening of Jaws at the Museum of Moving Image. It’s the perfect time to watch the movie, since New York beaches close for the season today.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.