The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun September 10

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Sunday September 10 2017, 12:01am

1. It’s your last day to see the mesmerizing whirlpool at Brooklyn Bridge Park. The public outdoor art project is called Descension.

2. Starting bright and early at 7:30am, Wanderlust is a yoga festival taking over Prospect Park. There’s also a run, meditation sessions and a dance party.

3. Tonight there’s a screening of Jaws at the Museum of Moving Image. It’s the perfect time to watch the movie, since New York beaches close for the season today. 

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 427 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

