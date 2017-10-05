  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Thu October 5

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday October 5 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Heather Paul

1. Watch Epic Rap Battles of History at B.B. King Blues Club and Grill tonight. The live show starts at 8pm and features performances about your favorite historical figures.

2. You can now enter the ticket lottery to see Bruce Springsteen on Broadway. The show runs until February but is completely sold out, so this is your only shot.

3. Attend a discussion with author Hiro Mashima on The Magical World of Fairy Tale. The discussion starts at the Japan Society at 6:30pm.

By Rebecca Fontana 462 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

