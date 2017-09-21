The three things you need to know today in New York: Thu September 21

1. The opening night preview of the NY Art Book Fair is today! Chelsea bookstore Printed Matter has created a jam-packed weekend of exhibits, parties and more.

2. Get ready for Golden Girls Trivia at Stone Creek Bar and Lounge tonight. The free competition includes clips and questions about the beloved show.

3. Get pierogi from Broadway’s The Great Comet at a Lower East Side restaurant. The show may have closed, but you can still find the dumplings at Samovarchik.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.