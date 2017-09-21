  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in New York: Thu September 21

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday September 21 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in New York: Thu September 21
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Printed Matter Inc.

1. The opening night preview of the NY Art Book Fair is today! Chelsea bookstore Printed Matter has created a jam-packed weekend of exhibits, parties and more.

2. Get ready for Golden Girls Trivia at Stone Creek Bar and Lounge tonight. The free competition includes clips and questions about the beloved show.

3. Get pierogi from Broadway’s The Great Comet at a Lower East Side restaurant. The show may have closed, but you can still find the dumplings at Samovarchik.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 573 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest