You can still get pierogi from The Great Comet at a Lower East Side restaurant

The show may have closed, but the pierogi lovers live on. Anyone who saw Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway knows that one of the highlights—besides “Balaga,” of course—was the pierogi.

Before every show, just when you started to think that the immersive setting of the Napoleonic Wars in Russia was getting just a little too intense, cast members tossed potato-and-onion dumplings encased in tiny cardboard cartons out into the audience. Yay, free food!

Now, the show has sadly closed following controversial cast changes and struggling ticket sales after Josh Groban’s departure. But Samovarchik has come to the rescue. The new Lower East Side restaurant has the Great Comet Pirogie on its menu, and they’re even better than the ones at the show: These come stuffed with your choice of beef, mushroom or cabbage. One pierogi is $1, three are $2 and five are $3, making it one of the cheapest meals you’ll find in NYC. The restaurant, found at 11 Stanton St, will also feature performances from Great Comet cast members in the near future. So raise a glass to pierogi!