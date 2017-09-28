  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Thu September 28

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday September 28 2017, 12:01am



1. There’s a fundraising party at Central Park Zoo tonight. Sip for the Sea has all-you-can-eat seafood and live music by the The Blue Vipers of Brooklyn, appropriately.

2. We’re hosting our third annual Oysterfest tonight. There will be oysters to shuck and lots of Blue Point beer.

3. The New York Film Festival kicks off today. Lincoln Center will host screenings and events for the next three weeks.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.


By Rebecca Fontana



