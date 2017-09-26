The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue September 26

1. At Lincoln Center tonight, you can hear and listen to Star Wars in Concert. A live orchestra performs alongside a screening of The Empire Strikes Back.

2. Check out the new exhibit GENERATION WEALTH by Lauren Greenfield at the International Center of Photography Museum today. The retrospective features her documentary photography.

3. Bruno Mars is performing at Prudential Center tonight. He’ll follow it with a show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn next week.

