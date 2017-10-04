  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed October 4

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday October 4 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Cayla Zahoran

1. New York’s biggest pizza party returns with one-dollar slices today. The celebration and charity benefit takes place at Saint Anthony Church in Soho.

2. Get soft serve in coconuts at a new pop-up shop in Bowery Market. Kokus is serving up the plant-based ice cream just for this week.

3. The New York Philharmonic is playing the epic Star Wars score at Lincoln Center this week. Screenings of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens will play in the background.  

