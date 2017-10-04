The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed October 4

1. New York’s biggest pizza party returns with one-dollar slices today. The celebration and charity benefit takes place at Saint Anthony Church in Soho.

2. Get soft serve in coconuts at a new pop-up shop in Bowery Market. Kokus is serving up the plant-based ice cream just for this week.

3. The New York Philharmonic is playing the epic Star Wars score at Lincoln Center this week. Screenings of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens will play in the background.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.