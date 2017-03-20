  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

This gorgeous floating park reopens in New York this spring

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 6:31pm

This gorgeous floating park reopens in New York this spring
Photograph: Courtesy Swale

There are plenty of beautiful NYC parks in the city, but this is the first (and the only) one that floats!

You might be familiar with this mammoth-size garden oasis create by the innovative organizers from Swale. The company, which launched the “floating food forest” last June, allows visitors to discover the joys of sustainable living while nabbing fresh—and free—produce, while totally avoiding the dirty work.

In the past, the park contained perennial plants (herbs, asparagus, swiss chard, fruit trees with persimmons), which grew on the 80-foot-long barge (a wetland structure) using filtered water from the New York Harbor. The park was also an apple orchard at one point. Now, with an updated look, the floating park is making its rounds once again this spring through fall. Check out the upcoming locations and dates below for this must-visit attraction!

Hudson River Park, Pier 25 from April 20 through June 15 

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 6 from June 15 through August 1 

Concrete plant Park (Bronx) from August 1 through November 15 

 

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 752 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments