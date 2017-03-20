This gorgeous floating park reopens in New York this spring

There are plenty of beautiful NYC parks in the city, but this is the first (and the only) one that floats!

You might be familiar with this mammoth-size garden oasis create by the innovative organizers from Swale. The company, which launched the “floating food forest” last June, allows visitors to discover the joys of sustainable living while nabbing fresh—and free—produce, while totally avoiding the dirty work.

In the past, the park contained perennial plants (herbs, asparagus, swiss chard, fruit trees with persimmons), which grew on the 80-foot-long barge (a wetland structure) using filtered water from the New York Harbor. The park was also an apple orchard at one point. Now, with an updated look, the floating park is making its rounds once again this spring through fall. Check out the upcoming locations and dates below for this must-visit attraction!

Hudson River Park, Pier 25 from April 20 through June 15

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 6 from June 15 through August 1

Concrete plant Park (Bronx) from August 1 through November 15