This interactive map lets you explore the edgy NYC of the '80s

By Will Gleason Posted: Thursday September 21 2017, 5:58pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/vaticanus

Do you long for the days of a grittier, more authentic New York but would also rather not be constantly surrounded by imminent danger?  Well, with the new interactive map 80s.NYC, you can immerse yourself in the aesthetics of a Koch-era city without all the bodily harm.

The fascinating digital resource provides a street view of a long-gone NYC by organizing thousands of publicly accessibly images over a clickable map of the city. The vintage photos are pulled from an initiative in the mid-1980s that aimed to photograph every building in the five boroughs for taxation purposes. (Womp, womp.) However, that admittedly boring mandate resulted in more than 800,000 revealing color 35mm photos of the city.

After you’re done checking out what your apartment looked like 30 years ago (probs the same, minus $2,000 a month in rent) check out the “stories” section of the site which zeroes in on specific buildings and explains their significance.

Then, head out on the town and enjoy your graffiti-free, probably delayed subway car. 

