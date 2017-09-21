  • Blog
A busted L train caused another terrible commute this morning

By Clayton Guse Posted: Thursday September 21 2017, 11:13am

Welp, the L was a complete mess this morning.

A busted train near Bedford Avenue caused the MTA to temporarily cut off service on the line between Brooklyn and Manhattan shortly after 8am this morning. When service did eventually resume, commuters funneled onto sardine-packed trains in what looked to be a truly miserable experience.

A post shared by @jbeansy0121 on

But it didn't end there! At 10:21am, it was announced that all L trains were being held between 8th Avenue and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway due to an investigation, further gumming up service on the line. 

The kerfuffle comes just two days after Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters that those who were “looking very carefully” could see that subway service was improving under the MTA’s emergency plan. But you don't exactly need a magnifying glass to see that the system is still a mess.  

