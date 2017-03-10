This interactive map shows the most rat-infested neighborhoods in the city

Oh, rats. Your building could be surrounded by rodents.

Find out just how infested with vermin your neighborhood really is with this new interactive map from NBC New York. The useful tool reveals the most rat-infested neighborhoods across the five boroughs using data gathered by the city in 2016.

After a man died in the Bronx last month from Leptospirosis (a disease spread by rat urine) the channel's I-Team worked with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to identify the areas around the city that are considered “rat reservoirs.”

The designated reservoirs are rodent hot zones and receive extra attention from city health inspectors and exterminators. You can enter your address into the map to find out if your building is located in one of the rat pack's main stomping grounds.