This Lower East Side beer garden has kegs made out of pumpkins

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday October 25 2017, 12:48pm

Photograph: Courtesy Michael Tulipan

Why carve a pumpkin when you can tap it? Loreley Restaurant and Biergarten is giving you every reason to spend your Halloween weekend chugging boos (er, sorry, we mean brews) at its festive establishment. Two words: Pumpkin keg. 

Oh my gourd! Keeping with the fall trend, guests can order their very own pumpkin keg filled with pumpkin beer (duh) for $40 (serves four to five glasses) from now until October 31. Day drinking doesn't get more fall than this.

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

