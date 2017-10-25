This Lower East Side beer garden has kegs made out of pumpkins

Why carve a pumpkin when you can tap it? Loreley Restaurant and Biergarten is giving you every reason to spend your Halloween weekend chugging boos (er, sorry, we mean brews) at its festive establishment. Two words: Pumpkin keg.

Oh my gourd! Keeping with the fall trend, guests can order their very own pumpkin keg filled with pumpkin beer (duh) for $40 (serves four to five glasses) from now until October 31. Day drinking doesn't get more fall than this.

