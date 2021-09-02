Photoville is back in its 10th year and the second to bring photography to every borough of New York City. The free, outdoor, pet-friendly photography exhibition is packed with 75 exhibits outside and free online programming for photo lovers between September 24 and October 22, including panel discussions, interactive workshops, and a "Community Day: Photo Festival Opening" on September 18.
Just being in NYC in the fall is an experience in itself—for a few brief months, we all channel Meg Ryan in You've Got Mail and breathe in the crisp air filled with the smell of leaves and pretend we're in the middle of a love story for the ages (maybe we are). It's true that NYC is one of the most sought out places to experience the best that fall offers, from delightfully spooky Halloween events and festivals to gorgeous leaf-peeping opportunities and some of the best festivals.
Autumn in NYC is tough to match!