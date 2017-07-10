  • Blog
This NYC spot put Jägermeister on a bacon-wrapped hot dog

By Alyson Penn Posted: Monday July 10 2017, 3:25pm

Photograph: Courtesy Jägermeister

Summer in NYC is always a good excuse to enjoy some of the city's best hot dogs. After all, we have time-honored tubers like Nathan's and Feltman's. And now that National Hot Dog Day is almost upon us (July 19, to be exact), we Gothamites are blessed with a new addition to New York's frankfurter family: the Crif-Meister. The hybrid-dog is exactly what it sounds like–a Crif Dogs hot dog doused in that frat-house favorite, Jägermeister.

The frank is wrapped in bacon, deep-fried, drizzled in Jägermeister simple syrup and topped with caramelized onions, pulled pork and house-made coleslaw. The swine on steroids is available from now until July 19th for $7.50 a pop at Crif Dogs. 

Photograph: Courtesy Jägermeister

 

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 95 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

