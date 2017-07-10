This NYC spot put Jägermeister on a bacon-wrapped hot dog

Summer in NYC is always a good excuse to enjoy some of the city's best hot dogs. After all, we have time-honored tubers like Nathan's and Feltman's. And now that National Hot Dog Day is almost upon us (July 19, to be exact), we Gothamites are blessed with a new addition to New York's frankfurter family: the Crif-Meister. The hybrid-dog is exactly what it sounds like–a Crif Dogs hot dog doused in that frat-house favorite, Jägermeister.

The frank is wrapped in bacon, deep-fried, drizzled in Jägermeister simple syrup and topped with caramelized onions, pulled pork and house-made coleslaw. The swine on steroids is available from now until July 19th for $7.50 a pop at Crif Dogs.