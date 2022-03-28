Tourists and tube-steak zealots make the trek to this Brooklyn landmark for a taste of hot-dog history. Established in 1916, the former 5¢ stand still does a roaring trade. The bun is flimsy, but in the end, it’s just a vehicle for the chain-spawning wiener, which has a tight casing that gives way to a juicy interior.
New York City’s most iconic foods: the pretzel, the bodega coffee…the hot dog. While street meat served from carts beneath red-and-yellow umbrellas is the quintessential NYC treat, we’ve rounded up the very best assortment of wieners from all over town, including both high-end hot dogs and extremely cheap eats.Here, you’ll find hot dogs served from burger joints, dive bars, Mexican restaurants and some of New York’s best delis—all waiting to be covered in mustard and eaten while you walk around the streets of NYC.
