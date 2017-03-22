  • Blog
This restaurant is offering some of the craziest waffles you’ll ever try

By Alyson Penn Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 1:59pm

Photograph: Clinton Hall

Usually overshadowed by brunch bigwigs like pancakes and French toast, use International Waffle Day this Saturday as an opportunity to show the crispier carb a little bit of love at Clinton Hall.

While the FiDi beer hall serves madcap waffles everyday of the year as part of its W.T.F Waffles menu, on March 25th it will roll out a new flavor and free waffles if it’s your birthday.

 

Carnival Waffle
Photograph: Clinton Hall

The new flavor is a surprise, debuting on the 25th, but everyday options include a sparkler-topped Carnival Waffle (cinnamon waffle with vanilla ice cream, waffle cone, cotton candy, caramel sauce, hot fudge, sprinkles and caramel popcorn) and a red-velvet variety (vanilla ice cream, raspberry sauce, cocoa powder, Oreos, cream cheese, whipped cream and a red velvet cake slice). 

Each waffle dish is $15, but you can’t put a price on Instagram likes. 

 

Red Velvet
Photograph: Clinton Hall

 

S'More(s) Please
Photograph: Clinton Hall
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 45 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

