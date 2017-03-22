This restaurant is offering some of the craziest waffles you’ll ever try

Usually overshadowed by brunch bigwigs like pancakes and French toast, use International Waffle Day this Saturday as an opportunity to show the crispier carb a little bit of love at Clinton Hall.

While the FiDi beer hall serves madcap waffles everyday of the year as part of its W.T.F Waffles menu, on March 25th it will roll out a new flavor and free waffles if it’s your birthday.

Photograph: Clinton Hall

The new flavor is a surprise, debuting on the 25th, but everyday options include a sparkler-topped Carnival Waffle (cinnamon waffle with vanilla ice cream, waffle cone, cotton candy, caramel sauce, hot fudge, sprinkles and caramel popcorn) and a red-velvet variety (vanilla ice cream, raspberry sauce, cocoa powder, Oreos, cream cheese, whipped cream and a red velvet cake slice).

Each waffle dish is $15, but you can’t put a price on Instagram likes.

Photograph: Clinton Hall