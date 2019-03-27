The 25 best beer gardens and beer halls in NYC

Imbibing alfresco at one of New York’s best outdoor bars is one of our favorite things to do in summer, especially at a craft beer hall or beer garden in NYC. We're excited that there's a growing emphasis on experimentation, sour ales, and lower ABV booze in New York right now. And what's better than a sunny day with cold brews and summer drinks? A growing number of beer halls in New York are becoming breweries, too. And if you like what you taste, many are not only taprooms, but sell the beer for take-home, when you want to savor a sip of summer later on.

For every type of brew lover out there, here are the best beer gardens and beer halls in New York City.

