The 25 best beer gardens and beer halls in NYC

Imbibing alfresco at one of New York’s best outdoor bars is one of our favorite things to do in summer, especially at a craft beer hall or beer garden in NYC. We're excited that there's a growing emphasis on experimentation, sour ales, and lower ABV booze in New York right now. And what's better than a sunny day with cold brews and summer drinks? A growing number of beer halls in New York are becoming breweries, too. And if you like what you taste, many are not only taprooms, but sell the beer for take-home, when you want to savor a sip of summer later on.
For every type of brew lover out there, here are the best beer gardens and beer halls in New York City.
Every beer garden NYC has to offer
Grimm Artisanal Ales
Think of the Grimm team as the mad scientists of beer. Inside the Bushwick brewery, you'll find experimental flavors like their recent "Butterfly Door," a double IPA with gummy bear hops and flavors of pineapple, guava, lime, coconut, orange blossoms, mango, gumdrops, and creamsicle. 160 oak barrels—one-fourth of the brewery’s space—is for aging sour beer, unheard of in NYC. They also have some of my favorite graphic design, with an ever-changing roster of artists making one-off editions for their cans. The best part? Middle eastern spot, Samesa does the taproom's food programming.
Berg’n
Berg'n is more than a beer hall: In addition to their international roster of beers, The Crown Heights favorite has food stands by King David Tacos, Pizza by Charlie, Mighty Quinn's, Landhaus, and Jianbig, a to-go coffee stand, and a projector where movies and games are played.
Other Half Brewing
After years spent manning the tanks at Greenpoint Beerworks, head brewer Sam Richardson strikes out on his own with this IPA-driven brewery. The 4,000-square-foot operation—not to be confused with Chicago's Better Half Brewing—turns out five hops-forward beers, including a West Coast–style IPA, a cask-conditioned Motueka pale ale and a black ale brewed with winter barley. Heavier selections include an imperial stout and sour beers. The factory is open for hops-head visits on weekends, while a next-door tap room—rigged with a cherrywood bar and exposed lightbulbs—pours out pints and offers mix-and-match six-packs to go.
Nowadays
With its top-flight sound system, sophisticated menu and deeply chill vibes, Nowadays is a slice of Neverland for club kids. Opened by Mister Saturday Night cofounders Eamon Harkin and Justin Carter, Nowadays’ ample outdoor space is the home of its day-party incarnation Mister Sunday and the Ridgewood Market as well as a regular slate of readings and discussions. More recently, a 5,000-square-foot indoor venue was unveiled, so now DJs can spin harder stuff into the wee hours for those who still haven’t adopted grown-up schedules.
Radegast Hall & Biergarten
Instead of ordering a sit-down meal of schnitzel under the retractable roof, hit up the grill guy for a fat kielbasa loaded with kraut and steer your brood toward one of the wood tables in the rustic hall. Imaginative youngsters just might believe they’re in Bavaria rather than Brooklyn. On a weekend afternoon, savor any of the Czech and German draft beers, but you’ll want to leave by early evening, before the bar is infiltrated by revelers chugging mammoth steins.
Threes Brewing
This 5,000-square-foot bar/brewery does double and triple duty, boasting a coffeeshop and an event space to go along with the suds operation. The rotating tap list has included Wandering Bine, a melon-infused saison and Unintentional Fallacy, an IPA brewed with with Mountain Dew and White Mystery Airheads, dispensed from 30-keg tanks behind a bar that's built atop reclaimed rolling library ladders.
Lavender Lake
The rustic interior at this resto gives way to a spacious deck and patio where a fire pit and projected movies and visual art entertain drinkers when the weather’s mild. Choose from the rotating selection of five drafts or from a handful of bottles and cans. A seat inside near the open doors gives you the best of both worlds.
Zum Schneider
Beer lovers and German expats from all over the city flock to this Bavarian party house, where the most hotly contested seats are out on the sidewalk under blue umbrellas. This prime people-watching spot—smack in the middle of Alphabet City—is tough to beat, especially when you’ve got a liter stein of beer in hand. Choose from a dozen German brews on tap plus more than ten bottles. After knocking back a few, you too will be shaking a tail feather.
Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden
This authentic Czech beer garden offers plenty of mingle-friendly picnic tables, where you can sit while you sample cheap platters of sausage and a solid lineup of European and domestic beers. Though the huge, tree-canopied garden is open year-round, summer is the prime time to soak up some rays over a pint. Prost!
Rockaway Brewing Company
After three and a half years of home-brewing in their Rockaway Beach bungalows, Ethan Long and Marcus Burnett—a set designer and an Emmy-nominated cinematographer, respectively—decided to go pro, naming their new business after their summer-home locale. Their first beer, the mellow English ale ESB, got a bump from the community when Rockaway Taco and Caracas Arepa Bar started pouring the easy-drinking sipper to shaggy-haired day-trippers at their boardwalk stands.
