  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

This ride-sharing service is giving away free lift tickets this winter

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Thursday January 5 2017, 2:43pm

This ride-sharing service is giving away free lift tickets this winter

Winter is here, snow is on the way, and you're ready to hit the slopes—but you're not sure how to get there. An app called Skedaddle can help with that! AND they're giving away free lift tickets this season.

Skedaddle helps you link up with other people looking to head to the same location you are, then book you a group van or bus (and driver!) to get there and split the costs. You can set pick-up and dropoff sites and times, and once 10 people are booked, the ride is guaranteed.

And starting January 9, each Monday Skedaddle will announce a new location deal for free lift tickets: If you take a ride through Skedaddle to that mountain, everyone on the bus gets a free one-day lift ticket. The mountains will be nationwide, but some nearby ones include Plattekill, N.Y., Loon, N.Y, Jiminy Peak, Ma., Okemo, Vt., and Mt. Sunapee, N.H.

And don't forget about all of the fun things to do in winter here in the city!

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jillian Anthony 413 Posts

Jillian Anthony is the Sections editor and sex and dating columnist for Time Out New York. Her feelings for Will Smith and fear of teenagers are equally strong. Follow her on Twitter at @jillathrilla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest