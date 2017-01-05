This ride-sharing service is giving away free lift tickets this winter

Winter is here, snow is on the way, and you're ready to hit the slopes—but you're not sure how to get there. An app called Skedaddle can help with that! AND they're giving away free lift tickets this season.



Skedaddle helps you link up with other people looking to head to the same location you are, then book you a group van or bus (and driver!) to get there and split the costs. You can set pick-up and dropoff sites and times, and once 10 people are booked, the ride is guaranteed.



And starting January 9, each Monday Skedaddle will announce a new location deal for free lift tickets: If you take a ride through Skedaddle to that mountain, everyone on the bus gets a free one-day lift ticket. The mountains will be nationwide, but some nearby ones include Plattekill, N.Y., Loon, N.Y, Jiminy Peak, Ma., Okemo, Vt., and Mt. Sunapee, N.H.



And don't forget about all of the fun things to do in winter here in the city!