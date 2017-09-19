  • Blog
Thousands of toy elephants will parachute into DUMBO later this month

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday September 19 2017, 4:23pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/dumbonyc

Yes, we're serious. A brand-new block party is coming to Washington Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn on September 28, and during the event, thousands of toy elephants will parachute from the sky. (We assume this unique activity—called The Great DUMBO Drop—is an ode to Disney's classic cartoon Dumbo.)

Those little elephants will soar through the air for a good reason too: the street fair is meant to help raise funds for two public schools in the nabe (PS307 and the Dock Street Middle School). You can "adopt" one of the elephants for $20, and if you catch the one that falls as closely to a pre-set target, you could win $500 to spend at some of the best shops in the nabe. Purchase your elephant here

Witnessing the elephant drop isn't the only draw for this event. At the alfresco bash, there will be food from local grub hubs such as Bread & Spread, Melt Bakery, Westville and more. And you can burn off those calories by getting adventurous and climbing a rock wall courtesy of the FDNY and NYPD. Aside from that, check out live performances from female drum line FogoAzul, a routine by The Dock Street Dancers and more. 

The event starts at 5pm on Thursday, September 28. 

