Three acts to see at BRIC Jazzfest 2017 in Brooklyn

BRIC Jazzfest brings a week of concerts, movies and talks to Brooklyn, capping the festivities in a three-night music marathon. With a ton of worthy musicians coming through, here's a trio of acts to start your journey with.

1. Pedrito Martinez Group

Singer and percussionist Martinez brings his good-time Afro-Cuban grooves to open the BRIC Jazzfest with a free outdoor concert at a newly minted Downtown Brooklyn plaza, the Steps at 300 Ashland. Saturday, October 14 3–5pm; free.

2. Sun Ra Arkestra

The long-running avant-garde big band, under the direction of veteran saxist Marshall Allen, has had a busy year, including recently opening for Solange at Radio City a few weeks ago. If you haven’t yet traveled the spaceways, here’s your chance. Thursday, October 19 at 10:45pm; $25–$30.

3. Vijay Iyer Sextet

The trailblazing pianist stretches out with drummer Tyshawn Sorey, bassist Stephan Crump and the rest of the group behind his striking new progressive-jazz album, Far from Over. Friday, October 20 at 9:20pm; $25–$30.

BRIC Jazzfest takes over various locations (bricartsmedia.org). Sat 14–Oct 21. Three-day marathon passes $65.