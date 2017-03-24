Tonight’s commute out of Penn Station is going to be a total shit show

If you commute on the LIRR through Penn Station and you haven’t left the city yet, then good news! You’ll be hitting up your local happy hour after work today because you’re probably not getting out of the city until after 8pm.

The MTA is currently telling commuters to hold off on heading to the station because of delays and cancellations caused by this morning’s train derailment.

Currently, 29 LIRR trains out of Penn Station between 4pm and 8pm have been cancelled in order to free up space for delayed NJ Transit and Amtrak trains. If you can, you should probably head to another station. The LIRR will continue to operate on close-to-normal schedules out of Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue.

Amtrak trains out of Penn Station are also delayed. Limited outbound service on NJ Transit resumed about an hour ago. You can find the latest updates on train status here:

For more detailed on tonight's LIRR cancellations, see the official information from the MTA below.

Babylon Branch

The 4:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due Babylon at 5:05 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 4:12 p.m. train from Penn Station due Massapequa Park at 5:10 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon. The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station due Babylon at 5:39 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 4:37 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 5:27 p.m. with stops at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon. The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 5:46 p.m. with stops at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh. The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:24 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 6:10 p.m. with stops at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh. The 5:40 p.m. train from Penn Station due Seaford at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:47 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 6:31 p.m. with a stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Seaford. The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:10 p.m. train from Penn Station due Freeport at 6:54 p.m. with a stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh. The 6:33 p.m. train from Penn Station due Babylon at 7:35 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:36 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 7:29 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, St. Albans, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 4:42 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 5:40 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn. The 5:32 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 6:24 p.m., will originate at Jamaica. The 6:02 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Far Rockaway at 6:58 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

Hempstead Branch

The 4:32 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 5:23 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn. The 5:04 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 5:57 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn. The 5:28 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 6:36 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn. The 6:39 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:38 p.m. will originate at Jamaica. The 7:05 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Hempstead at 7:56 p.m., will originate at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.

Long Beach Branch

The 4:40 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 5:37 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:00 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 5:55 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, Locust Manor, and all further stops to Long Beach. The 5:20 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 6:11 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:23 p.m. train from Penn Station due Long Beach at 6:18 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, Locust Manor, Laurelton, Rosedale, Valley Stream, Lynbrook, and all further stops to Long Beach.

Montauk Branch

The 4:06 p.m. departure from Penn Station, due Montauk at 6:38 p.m., will originate at Jamaica.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 3:27 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 4:33 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 3:43 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 4:49 p.m. with stops at Woodside, Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington. The 5:06 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 6:07 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:17 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Huntington at 6:21 p.m. The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn Station due Huntington at 7:32 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:35 p.m. train from Penn Station due Hicksville at 7:22 p.m. with stops at Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.

Port Washington Branch

The 4:22 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 4:58 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 4:25 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 5:02 p.m. with stops at Woodside and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point. The 4:43 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 5:21 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 4:46 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 5:23 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point. The 5:11 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 5:47 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 5:45 p.m. with a stop at Bayside and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point. The 5:26 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 6:04 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:29 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:05 p.m. with a stop at Woodside and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point. The 5:50 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:19 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 5:56 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:31 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Great Neck, excluding Mets-Willets Point. The 6:11 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 6:48 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 6:49 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point. The 6:24 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 7:04 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 6:42 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 7:17 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point. The 7:01 p.m. train from Penn Station due Port Washington at 7:36 p.m. has been cancelled. Customers can take the 7:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due Great Neck at 7:48 p.m. with a stop at Woodside, and all further stops to Port Washington, excluding Mets-Willets Point.