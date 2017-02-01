Tove Lo slams Trump and Pence as “fucking dangerous,” calls for musicians to speak out

In this week’s cover story on Tove Lo (it’s out today, you guys—go nab a copy!), the Swedish pop import had a lot to say—about her hard-partying image, about nudity, about her soon-to-be-stardom, about never apologizing. She had so much to talk about, in fact, that we couldn’t fit all of it in print. Take, for instance, the following interesting exchange she had with writer Eve Barlow, in which Tove called on fellow artists to speak out about issues near and dear to them, something megastars like Taylor Swift and Jaz Z seem to be shying away from:

You were vocally upset when Donald Trump was elected President.

I don't know how much I can do. I'm not even an American citizen. If I at least express my opinion then it could make people react and think, Huh! That's the thing. If you try to appeal to as many people as possible you're supposed to stay away from sex and politics, just be this floating "I'm for everyone" person, but that won't change anything. It will only be good for you. I can't sit and [say nothing]. It amazes me that a man who can speak that way about women becomes someone that half the people in this country think should be running things. The worst part are those who don't take it seriously. A dirty joke is all good but the way that he…especially Mike Pence, the way that he speaks about women, that we're not allowed to choose whether or not we should keep our baby. I'm hoping that after these four very interesting years there's gonna be a big change. We'll run it to the ground and build it back up with someone like Bernie [Sanders]. We have to think about how big a country this is and how long it takes to change. The fact is, we had a woman running and we had a black President. That is a big thing. It wasn't that long ago that women couldn't vote and black people didn't have the same rights. There has to be one more revolution against the change like that. There's been so much change so fast that people are scared and maybe this is the last one before it feels like a place where we're all a lot more accepted. With him attacking Muslims and Islam. I don't agree with a lot of things in in faiths—both in Christianity and in Islam. But I respect what they stand for. We should all be able to speak our minds. And as a President you can't wash out one group of people and say it's their fault. It's really fucking dangerous.