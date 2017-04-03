  • Blog
Try 50 restaurants and bars in one place at this Park Slope event tomorrow

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday April 3 2017, 2:44pm

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz
Brooklyn Bavarian Biergarten at Grand Prospect Hall

Want to complete your restaurant bucket list in one fell swoop? Then head to A Taste of Fifth, happening on April 4 at the Grand Prospect Hall in Park Slope. Because the best spring festivals are food festivals, of course.

More than 48 Brooklyn restaurants and bars are participating, including newcomers Gristmill and Wild along with old favorites Sidecar and the Chocolate Room. The event runs from 6:30 to 9:30pm, so you have three hours to stuff your face as much as possible. Oh, and there’s also unlimited beer, wine, soda and vodka, but you may want to pace yourself with that.

Tickets are available here and cost $60, with a third of the price being donated to a local non-profit of your choice.

