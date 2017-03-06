  • Blog
Vintage video footage shows scenes from a bustling NYC circa 1903

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday March 6 2017, 3:06pm

This old film that was posted to YouTube over the weekend is a fascinating look at what the city was like over 100 years ago.

The vintage footage, which has been set to a natural rate, is enhanced with some added realistic sound effects which makes for a pretty immersive experience. The footage starts off by showing some shots of a bustling South Street Seaport, and then proceeds to pan up to a just 20-year-old Brooklyn Bridge. 

The footage also covers an open-air market, streets full of horses and carriages and even the old streetcar system that used to run up and down NYC’s streets. (And might soon start running again?)

Check it out below.

[h/t Reddit]

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 989 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

