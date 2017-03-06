Vintage video footage shows scenes from a bustling NYC circa 1903

This old film that was posted to YouTube over the weekend is a fascinating look at what the city was like over 100 years ago.

The vintage footage, which has been set to a natural rate, is enhanced with some added realistic sound effects which makes for a pretty immersive experience. The footage starts off by showing some shots of a bustling South Street Seaport, and then proceeds to pan up to a just 20-year-old Brooklyn Bridge.

The footage also covers an open-air market, streets full of horses and carriages and even the old streetcar system that used to run up and down NYC’s streets. (And might soon start running again?)

Check it out below.

[h/t Reddit]