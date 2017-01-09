  • Blog
Watch squash stars compete inside a giant glass box at Grand Central this week

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday January 9 2017, 2:03pm

Photograph: Courtesy Steve Line

The world’s greatest squash stars are competing for a glorious win inside Grand Central Terminal this week—and you can watch!

The 20th annual J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions kicks off on Thursday 12 through January 19 and is expected to draw more than 200,000 viewers. Spectators can watch for free in the standing area, and squash die-hards can snag a tickets ($8 to $170) to sit in the 500-seat stands.

A fancy glass squash court will be stationed beneath the chandeliers in Vanderbilt Hall, in which the world’s top-ranking men and women’s players representing 24 nations and six continents will throw down. And the matches take place at various times, so you’ll definitely stumble upon the tournament during your daily commute. 

Who knows? This match might get you pumped enough to check out NYC's first-ever public squash court

