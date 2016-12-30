Watch this NYC driver hit 240 green lights in a row

If you’ve ever driven in NYC, you know it’s a never-ending nightmare of alternately slamming on the brakes and slowly circling the block looking for parking. But not for this guy.

On December 6, an Uber driver hit an astonishing 240 green lights in a row while driving in Manhattan. It took driver Noah Forman 26 minutes to cover more than 12 miles, and we would like to request him for all of our Uber rides from now on, please.

He says on this trip, he was worried about hitting the congestion near Trump Tower, which recently slightly reopened for traffic. He also added that racing against traffic lights is a hobby of his. The Fast and the Furious: Uber Drift.