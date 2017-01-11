Watch what happens when you read hilarious fake political books on the subway

Would you read Fantastic Nukes & Where to Drop Them in public? How about Horton Smears a Jew?

Comedian Scott Rogowsky is back at it again with more fake books that he reads on the subway for the amusement of everyone from fellow commuters to train performers. Parts one and two of his video series for Running Late Show cracked us up last spring, and this time, he went the political route, referencing the president elect, Melania Trump and Mike Pence (he’s the author of Prejudice & Prejudice, apparently). Watch the new video here: