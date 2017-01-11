  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Watch what happens when you read hilarious fake political books on the subway

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 1:54pm

Would you read Fantastic Nukes & Where to Drop Them in public? How about Horton Smears a Jew?

 

Comedian Scott Rogowsky is back at it again with more fake books that he reads on the subway for the amusement of everyone from fellow commuters to train performers. Parts one and two of his video series for Running Late Show cracked us up last spring, and this time, he went the political route, referencing the president elect, Melania Trump and Mike Pence (he’s the author of Prejudice & Prejudice, apparently). Watch the new video here: 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 208 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest